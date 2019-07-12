Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Kathine Gwyn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Kathrine Gwyn passed from this earth and into the hands of our Lord on July 10,2019. Graveside service will be held at Llano East Cemetery at 10 am Saturday July 13. Arrangements made by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.



Frances K. Lampton was born September 27, 1927 in Kress, Texas, moving to Amarillo in 1948. Frances married Charles B. Gwyn Sr. on September 10, 1950 They were blessed with two sons.



Frances met Charles at the Amarillo Globe News where they both were employed. Frances worked for Dr. Streit and his group of doctors for over 50 years, staying with Dr. Coleman Taylor until he retired.



Frances and Charles bought a house on Magnolia Street in Amarillo and lived there for 63 years. She resided in Groom, Texas with Cecil and Buffy until Moving to Heritage.She loved her family, her church and her friends. She enjoyed doing ceramics and quilting. Her Hershey cake was always a star at the Gwyn reunions, and her green bean casserole was a welcome addition to holiday meals.



She was a member of Second Baptist Church.



Frances is preceded in death by her husband Charles Sr, and grandson Kory W. Gwyn.



Frances is survived by her two sons Chuck and his wife Ronda, Cecil and his wife Buffy Gwyn, granddaughters Rhoda and her husband Jacob Breeden, Kylie Pickering and 3 great granddaughters all of Amarillo. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the folks at Heritage that provided love and care to Frances and also to BSA Hospice who provide excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .





