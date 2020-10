Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Frances's life story with friends and family

Share Frances's life story with friends and family

Frances Smith, 55, of Amarillo, Texas died October 15, 2020. A private Home Going Memorial Celebration Service for family members only was held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Because of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing were required. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store