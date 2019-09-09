Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Chan Helton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Chan Helton 76, of Amarillo passed away September 7, 2019. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Pastor Jerry Davey officiating. Francis was born January 9, 1943 in Wheeler, Texas to John and Emma Helton. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1962-1968 aboard the USS Spiegel Grove and the USS Thomaston. He married Connie Jean Brown on May 18, 1990. He was a member of the Church of Christ. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, trout fishing, RVing, Hunting, home improvement projects, going for coffee, but most of all spending time with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his loving wife Connie; his children Jeffery Helton; Christopher Helton and Julia Loyless and husband Jeffrey. His grandchildren Braxton Helton; Katy Helton; Kylie Helton; Kyndel Helton; Jebediah Loyless and Judson Loyless.





