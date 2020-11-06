1/1
Francis Medina Rodriguez
1929 - 2020
Francis Medina Rodriguez, 91, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, November 2, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX. Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dumas, TX. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas, 500 N. Maddox Ave.

Francis was born July 27, 1929, in Ballinger, TX to Alejandro Medina and Gillerma Hernandez. She was a Catholic.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Michelle Flores; parents, Alejandro Medina and Gillerma Hernandez; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Gloria Candelaria and husband Leon of San Marcos, TX, and Gabrielle Francis Rodriguez of Dallas, TX; daughter by choice, Alma "Vicky" Galvan, of Dumas, TX; four sons, Eugene Rodriguez and wife Carmen of Albuquerque, NM, Baudelio "Dale" Rodriguez and wife Tomasa, of Dumas, TX, Henry Rodriguez and wife Patricia of Amarillo, TX, and Calistro Rodriguez Jr. and wife Norma Castillo, of Amarillo, TX; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Rosary
06:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
