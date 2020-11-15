Dr. Francis W. Nossaman (94), beloved husband, father and long-time Amarillo optometrist died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Christian Church, Amarillo, TX with the Rev. Brett Coe officiating. Burial is private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Francis Wilbur Nossaman was born in Blackwell, OK on April 4, 1926 to Flauren D. Nossaman and Gertrude Fuls. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Hall Nossaman, son Dr. Neal Nossaman and husband Gregory Welch, and daughter Lisa Blankenship and husband Rick. He is also survived by one grandson, Collin Blankenship of Lubbock, TX, and two granddaughters, Maggie Blankenship Schade and husband Isaac of Webb City, MO and Lillie Blankenship of Amarillo, TX, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald Ray Vance.
Dr. Nossaman's optometry career spanned over 50 years. He was a former Chairman of the Board & Congregation and Elder Emeritus of First Christian Church, Amarillo, TX. He also served on the boards of the Amarillo Bible Chair, Opportunity School, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, and worked with the local Scouts programs. He served in the US Army during the WWII occupation of Japan. He was affiliated with the Waurika Lodge AF & AM No. 531, Waurika, OK. More than anything, people will remember Francis Nossaman as a kind, caring and generous person. His day-to-day life represented his Christian faith.
The family is grateful to Dr. Alan Keister and his staff for the wonderful care that has been given to Francis over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin, Amarillo, TX 79109.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com