Francisco "Frank" C. Ramirez. Moved his family from Robstown, TX to Amarillo, TX in 1973. He has a beautiful family; wife Angela "Jela" Ramirez, Diana Asberry, Frank Ramirez Jr., Edward and wife Cheri Ramirez of Baytown, TX, Veronica Ramirez and husband Adam Burke, Fernando Ramirez, Rachel and husband Matt Keifer, and Rolando Ramirez and wife Sandra Makkhavane all of Amarillo, TX. 15 grandchildren; Andrew, Eric, Joey, Kamela, Kelsey, Ryan, Eric, Angelica, Matthew, Jose, Johnathon, Jayla, Alyssia, Riley, and Aden. 6 great grandchildren; Malakai, Azlynn, Isaac, Natalie, Emily, and Birdie.
Frank was known for his unwavering faith being dedicated and baptized in 1974, devoted to Jehovah, the congregation and his family. He was never shy to share The Bible and speak to anyone. Dad always worked hard for his family and taught us at a young age to live our lives the same way. He taught and shared his knowledge and experience in some way, which will be carried on by all of us. Dad enjoyed sharing the words of The Bible, carpentry, wood working, being able to make something out of nothing, he saw the beauty and value of his creations, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Not only will we remember him, he will be with us always. A Memorial will be held Monday, June 17th at 7:00 pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1518 E. Central Ave..
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019