Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco "Frank" Ramirez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francisco "Frank" C. Ramirez. Moved his family from Robstown, TX to Amarillo, TX in 1973. He has a beautiful family; wife Angela "Jela" Ramirez, Diana Asberry, Frank Ramirez Jr., Edward and wife Cheri Ramirez of Baytown, TX, Veronica Ramirez and husband Adam Burke, Fernando Ramirez, Rachel and husband Matt Keifer, and Rolando Ramirez and wife Sandra Makkhavane all of Amarillo, TX. 15 grandchildren; Andrew, Eric, Joey, Kamela, Kelsey, Ryan, Eric, Angelica, Matthew, Jose, Johnathon, Jayla, Alyssia, Riley, and Aden. 6 great grandchildren; Malakai, Azlynn, Isaac, Natalie, Emily, and Birdie.



Frank was known for his unwavering faith being dedicated and baptized in 1974, devoted to Jehovah, the congregation and his family. He was never shy to share The Bible and speak to anyone. Dad always worked hard for his family and taught us at a young age to live our lives the same way. He taught and shared his knowledge and experience in some way, which will be carried on by all of us. Dad enjoyed sharing the words of The Bible, carpentry, wood working, being able to make something out of nothing, he saw the beauty and value of his creations, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Not only will we remember him, he will be with us always. A Memorial will be held Monday, June 17th at 7:00 pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1518 E. Central Ave..

Francisco "Frank" C. Ramirez. Moved his family from Robstown, TX to Amarillo, TX in 1973. He has a beautiful family; wife Angela "Jela" Ramirez, Diana Asberry, Frank Ramirez Jr., Edward and wife Cheri Ramirez of Baytown, TX, Veronica Ramirez and husband Adam Burke, Fernando Ramirez, Rachel and husband Matt Keifer, and Rolando Ramirez and wife Sandra Makkhavane all of Amarillo, TX. 15 grandchildren; Andrew, Eric, Joey, Kamela, Kelsey, Ryan, Eric, Angelica, Matthew, Jose, Johnathon, Jayla, Alyssia, Riley, and Aden. 6 great grandchildren; Malakai, Azlynn, Isaac, Natalie, Emily, and Birdie.Frank was known for his unwavering faith being dedicated and baptized in 1974, devoted to Jehovah, the congregation and his family. He was never shy to share The Bible and speak to anyone. Dad always worked hard for his family and taught us at a young age to live our lives the same way. He taught and shared his knowledge and experience in some way, which will be carried on by all of us. Dad enjoyed sharing the words of The Bible, carpentry, wood working, being able to make something out of nothing, he saw the beauty and value of his creations, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Not only will we remember him, he will be with us always. A Memorial will be held Monday, June 17th at 7:00 pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1518 E. Central Ave.. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close