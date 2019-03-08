Frank Benjamin Palmer Jr., 68, of Amarillo died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road with Kurt Oheim officiating. Inurnment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Frank was born April 21, 1950, in Scott City, KS to Frank and Edna Palmer.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours of duty with the US Army. Frank worked in law enforcement as a sheriff's deputy in Donley County.
Frank was a long time member of Pinnacle Community Church.
His mother, Edna Stone, preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son, Tony Palmer and wife Carrie; a daughter, Veronica Gravelle; a grandson, Zachery Palmer; and three granddaughters, Corissa Palmer, Brittany Palmer, and Xzondra Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109.
