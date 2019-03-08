Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Benjamin Palmer Jr.. View Sign

Frank Benjamin Palmer Jr., 68, of Amarillo died Monday, March 4, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road with Kurt Oheim officiating. Inurnment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Frank was born April 21, 1950, in Scott City, KS to Frank and Edna Palmer.



He was a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours of duty with the US Army. Frank worked in law enforcement as a sheriff's deputy in Donley County.



Frank was a long time member of Pinnacle Community Church.



His mother, Edna Stone, preceded him in death.



Survivors include a son, Tony Palmer and wife Carrie; a daughter, Veronica Gravelle; a grandson, Zachery Palmer; and three granddaughters, Corissa Palmer, Brittany Palmer, and Xzondra Coleman.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109.



Sign the online guestbook at





Frank Benjamin Palmer Jr., 68, of Amarillo died Monday, March 4, 2019.Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road with Kurt Oheim officiating. Inurnment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Frank was born April 21, 1950, in Scott City, KS to Frank and Edna Palmer.He was a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours of duty with the US Army. Frank worked in law enforcement as a sheriff's deputy in Donley County.Frank was a long time member of Pinnacle Community Church.His mother, Edna Stone, preceded him in death.Survivors include a son, Tony Palmer and wife Carrie; a daughter, Veronica Gravelle; a grandson, Zachery Palmer; and three granddaughters, Corissa Palmer, Brittany Palmer, and Xzondra Coleman.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pinnacle Community Church, 7200 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 355-8156 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close