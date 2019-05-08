Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Marie VanPelt. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Marie Van Pelt, 93, of Amarillo died Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Llano East Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Hunsaker officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Frankie Marie Talbot was born June 4, 1925, to William and Lula Smith Talbot in Altus, Oklahoma. She married James Van Pelt in Wellington on December 20, 1945. In December of 1946, they went to College Station, TX and she was employed by the University for three years while her husband attended Texas A&M School of Agriculture on the G.I. Bill.



They made their home in Memphis, Texas for a period of fifteen years. It was there that their marriage was blessed with two sons, James Leslie and John Lynn. During those years, she was a very busy mother, serving as grade school class mother, Cub Scout mother, and Sunday school teacher. The family moved to Amarillo in 1967, and Amarillo has been home since.



She was a homemaker and her family was her life. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked in the garden and worked many hours in her yard.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Van Pelt on December 14, 2010.



Survivors include two sons and their wives, Jim and Suzanne, and John and Mary; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials to .





