Frankie "Vonnie" Yevonne (Thomason) Warren, 71, of Hurst, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6969 E. Interstate 40 in Amarillo, Texas with Jay Frank officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 1:30pm prior to the service.Vonnie Warren was born on September 6, 1949 in Amarillo, Texas to Frank and Katie Thomason. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1967 and later became the first female Switchman for the AT & SF Rail Road in Amarillo in the mid 70's. She retired as a loving home maker in 2010 where she loved gardening, reading, doing stained glass, crocheting, and spending time with family.Vonnie is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her as the sweet, caring, and remarkable person that she was.Vonnie is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Katie, and her sister Tennsea Nash-Vansandt. Those left to cherish her husband of 32 years Ricky "Rick" Lee Warren of the home, Daughters Dawn London and husband Mark of Shawboro, NC, Kathy Cheney and husband Stephen of Amarillo, TX, Loni Karnes and husband Brady of Krum, TX, and Cindy Shipe and husband Clay of Grapevine, TX; stepchildren Tony Warren of Turkey, TX and Laina Grimland and husband Jimmy of Rowlett, TX. She also leaves behind her sister Perrie Abbott and husband Hal of Port Orchard, WA, and Lana Brown of Texarkana, TX; inlaws Tim and Denise Warren of Amarillo, TX and John Warren of Chicago, IL; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.