1/1
Frankie Yevonne "Vonnie" (Thomason) Warren
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie "Vonnie" Yevonne (Thomason) Warren, 71, of Hurst, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6969 E. Interstate 40 in Amarillo, Texas with Jay Frank officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 1:30pm prior to the service.

Vonnie Warren was born on September 6, 1949 in Amarillo, Texas to Frank and Katie Thomason. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1967 and later became the first female Switchman for the AT & SF Rail Road in Amarillo in the mid 70's. She retired as a loving home maker in 2010 where she loved gardening, reading, doing stained glass, crocheting, and spending time with family.

Vonnie is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her as the sweet, caring, and remarkable person that she was.

Vonnie is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Katie, and her sister Tennsea Nash-Vansandt. Those left to cherish her husband of 32 years Ricky "Rick" Lee Warren of the home, Daughters Dawn London and husband Mark of Shawboro, NC, Kathy Cheney and husband Stephen of Amarillo, TX, Loni Karnes and husband Brady of Krum, TX, and Cindy Shipe and husband Clay of Grapevine, TX; stepchildren Tony Warren of Turkey, TX and Laina Grimland and husband Jimmy of Rowlett, TX. She also leaves behind her sister Perrie Abbott and husband Hal of Port Orchard, WA, and Lana Brown of Texarkana, TX; inlaws Tim and Denise Warren of Amarillo, TX and John Warren of Chicago, IL; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX 79118
8063743709
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved