Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fransisca Dorado. View Sign

Francisca Dorado, 94, of Amarillo died February 12, 2019.



Rosary and viewing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 14th. at Schooler Funeral Home; 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Hyacinths Catholic Church, 4500 W. Hills Trail with Rev. Richard Zanetti as celebrant. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Francisca was a devout Catholic with a deep love of our Lord Jesus Christ. She was born January 29, 1925 in Jerez, Zacatecas Mexico and immigrated to the U.S to join her husband with her seven children. She so believed in her faith and need for her children to have a catholic education that she worked multiple jobs to make this a reality. She gave her time and talents to the Guadalupanas in their various projects at St. Laurence Catholic Church and supported the international missions all her life.



She was a talented baker with the Amarillo Independent School District for twenty-five years. Her children and grandchildren loved when she tested a new recipe as they were the recipients of her new creation. She passed on many traditions and she always welcomed anyone who visited her with a meal and good conversation.



She was our matriarch and our tower of strength. She was full of life and spunk to her last days. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. We cry tears of sadness over our loss but find comfort and solace in the fact that we know she is in a better place and we will see her again someday.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Dorado, sons Jesus and Ramiro and daughter Yolanda.



She is survived by son Antonio Dorado and wife Lupe, daughter Gloria Miller, daughter Alicia Ramonez and husband Juan, daughter Grace Stringer, daughter Martha Pena and husband Frank, son Armando Dorado and wife Letty, and daughter Anita Bellinger and husband Tom.



Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hyacinths Local Poor Fund.





Francisca Dorado, 94, of Amarillo died February 12, 2019.Rosary and viewing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 14th. at Schooler Funeral Home; 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Hyacinths Catholic Church, 4500 W. Hills Trail with Rev. Richard Zanetti as celebrant. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.Francisca was a devout Catholic with a deep love of our Lord Jesus Christ. She was born January 29, 1925 in Jerez, Zacatecas Mexico and immigrated to the U.S to join her husband with her seven children. She so believed in her faith and need for her children to have a catholic education that she worked multiple jobs to make this a reality. She gave her time and talents to the Guadalupanas in their various projects at St. Laurence Catholic Church and supported the international missions all her life.She was a talented baker with the Amarillo Independent School District for twenty-five years. Her children and grandchildren loved when she tested a new recipe as they were the recipients of her new creation. She passed on many traditions and she always welcomed anyone who visited her with a meal and good conversation.She was our matriarch and our tower of strength. She was full of life and spunk to her last days. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. We cry tears of sadness over our loss but find comfort and solace in the fact that we know she is in a better place and we will see her again someday.She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Dorado, sons Jesus and Ramiro and daughter Yolanda.She is survived by son Antonio Dorado and wife Lupe, daughter Gloria Miller, daughter Alicia Ramonez and husband Juan, daughter Grace Stringer, daughter Martha Pena and husband Frank, son Armando Dorado and wife Letty, and daughter Anita Bellinger and husband Tom.Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hyacinths Local Poor Fund. Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close