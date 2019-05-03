Fred A. Beatty (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Fred A. Beatty, 71, of Canyon passed away May 1, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Fred was born on July 17, 1947 to Ulmer & Eloise Beatty (Baga & Grandpaw) and sister Dotty in Amarillo, TX.

He graduated from UNM in 1971 with a Business Degree and began his successful 40 year career with Prudential Insurance Company. Fred met Lanoma in 1973 and were married in Albuquerque, on January 25, 1975.

Fred was preceded in death by his mother & father.

Survivors include; his wife Lanoma, daughter Emily & husband, Brandon and their daughter Braily, daughter Lisa & husband Dallas and their children Dayton, Brynna, and Dax, his sister Dotty & husband Larry, numerous cousins, in-laws & lifelong friends that he loves dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to; BSA Hospice of Amarillo, Autumn Leaves Memory Facility or the Amarillo .

To view Fred's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Amarillo, TX   (806) 352-2727
