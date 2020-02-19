Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Hillside Christian Church Chapel 6100 S Soncy Rd. Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Dawson, 84, went to see Jesus on February 15, 2020.



Born to Harvey and Faye Dawson on July 13, 1935 in granddad William L Mackie's farmhouse. After graduating from Stinnett High School in 1954, Fred attended West Texas State, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Education. He met the love of his life, Peggy (Dawson) Jones on July 12, 1957 and had three children.



In 1958, Fred began his career as a track and football coach in McCamey, Texas continuing in Spearman, Plainview, Friona, Odessa, Vernon, Levelland, and returning to Tascosa where he retired 1990.



Fred continued his education at Southwestern Oklahoma University, from which he received his Master's in Education in 1974.



Anyone who knew Fred, knows he had a passion for sports, especially football. In Junior High, he played all sports.



Fred had a love for the Lord where he joined Paramount Christian Church (Hillside) and attended Fisherman Sunday School Class.



In his retirement years, Fred had a coffee group "with a fine group of men" at the United grocery store on Bell.



Fred is preceded in death by sister, Harriett Watson, and grandchild, Kelli Hicks.



Fred will be forever remembered by wife, Peggy Dawson of 62 years; daughters, Kema Hicks and husband Robert of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Christy Hensley and husband Rex, and Renee Gardner of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren, Travis Hicks and wife Alissa, and Marlee Hicks of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Keele Bryant, Jordan Baze, Shelby Hensley, and Lindsey Graves of Amarillo, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jadelynn Graves, Oriah and Dax Baker of Amarillo, Texas and Chandler and Trey Hicks of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and brothers, Larry and wife Sparky of Arnett, Oklahoma, and Rooster and wife Rosie of Stinnett, Texas.



Viewing will be from Monday, February 17, 2020 - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



A private family burial will be held before a celebration of Fred's life at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S Soncy Rd., Amarillo, TX 79119. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



The family suggests memorials be made to Snack Pak 4 Kids, 701 Park Place Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101.



Sign the online guestbook at





Fred Dawson, 84, went to see Jesus on February 15, 2020.Born to Harvey and Faye Dawson on July 13, 1935 in granddad William L Mackie's farmhouse. After graduating from Stinnett High School in 1954, Fred attended West Texas State, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Education. He met the love of his life, Peggy (Dawson) Jones on July 12, 1957 and had three children.In 1958, Fred began his career as a track and football coach in McCamey, Texas continuing in Spearman, Plainview, Friona, Odessa, Vernon, Levelland, and returning to Tascosa where he retired 1990.Fred continued his education at Southwestern Oklahoma University, from which he received his Master's in Education in 1974.Anyone who knew Fred, knows he had a passion for sports, especially football. In Junior High, he played all sports.Fred had a love for the Lord where he joined Paramount Christian Church (Hillside) and attended Fisherman Sunday School Class.In his retirement years, Fred had a coffee group "with a fine group of men" at the United grocery store on Bell.Fred is preceded in death by sister, Harriett Watson, and grandchild, Kelli Hicks.Fred will be forever remembered by wife, Peggy Dawson of 62 years; daughters, Kema Hicks and husband Robert of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Christy Hensley and husband Rex, and Renee Gardner of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren, Travis Hicks and wife Alissa, and Marlee Hicks of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Keele Bryant, Jordan Baze, Shelby Hensley, and Lindsey Graves of Amarillo, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jadelynn Graves, Oriah and Dax Baker of Amarillo, Texas and Chandler and Trey Hicks of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and brothers, Larry and wife Sparky of Arnett, Oklahoma, and Rooster and wife Rosie of Stinnett, Texas.Viewing will be from Monday, February 17, 2020 - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.A private family burial will be held before a celebration of Fred's life at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S Soncy Rd., Amarillo, TX 79119. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.The family suggests memorials be made to Snack Pak 4 Kids, 701 Park Place Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close