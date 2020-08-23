Fred Harvey, 86, of Amarillo, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Fred was born September 25, 1933 in Muleshoe, Texas to Cecil and Florence Harvey. He graduated from Muleshoe High School in 1951, and went on to college at Texas A&M University, before joining the military. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an expert marksman, and trained in the Armory Division, teaching soldiers to shoot everything from pistols to cannons. Fred married Mona Wilhite on January 20, 1957 at Muleshoe. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Fred began working for Southwestern Investment Company as a manager. In 1969, he began working in auto sales, which he did until his retirement in 2006. Fred was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a tournament level bridge player, and enjoyed bowling and gardening. Fred and Mona lived at The Clairmont for several years. Fred grew vegetables and herbs that were used in the kitchen regularly. Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mona Harvey in 2014; two brothers, Gene Harvey and Bob Harvey. Survivors include a son, Bob Harvey of Amarillo; a daughter, Michelle Harvey; a brother, Leon Harvey and wife Felicia of Dexter, NM; a grandson, Tyson Harvey; and three great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, at woundedwarriorproject.org
.