Fred Lemme, 81, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located between Fritch and Borger, Texas.Fred was born December 9, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Bud and Eva Lemme. He married Minnie Lee on May 29, 1960 in Duncan, Oklahoma. He was a retail manager of various department stores and was described as a great boss by all his employees. Fred's hobbies included fishing, yard work and tending to his flower gardens. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Fred was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William "Bill" Lemme and a son, Joseph Lemme. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Minnie Lemme; two sons, John and James Lemme; a daughter, Samantha Golden and husband Eddie; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

