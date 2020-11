Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Freda's life story with friends and family

Share Freda's life story with friends and family

Freda Mae Stafford, 81, of Perryton died November 16, 2020. . The funeral home will be open for viewing/visitation on Tuesday (11/17/20) from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON