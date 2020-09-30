Freda was born October 27, 1926 to Johnnie and Goldie (Farris) Thompson in Tallant, Oklahoma. She moved to Moore County with her parents in 1932. Freda graduated from Dumas High School where she was a very popular member of the Class of 1945. She served as Secretary of the Senior Class and was elected Homecoming Queen that year. She attended Texas Tech University before marrying Rudolph Merton "Mert" Keeney on January 24, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas, and celebrated 74 year of marriage. She worked 25 years as Office Manager for Keeney, Hembree & Company. She was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church, where Freda served as an elder, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, Senior High sponsor, and on various committees.



Freda's favorite hobby was working in her yard, growing her flowers from seed, for all her family and neighbors to enjoy. She and Mert were longtime members of the Dumas Dance Club and especially enjoyed the polka, waltz, and other ballroom dancing. Her favorite memories were times spent in Las Vegas staying at the Desert Inn. Freda made Christmas time special for everyone in the family, beautifully wrapping gifts to be opened on Christmas morning.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and Johnnie Thompson, her brother Don Thompson, her twin daughter Linda Lee, granddaughter Angelique DeBons, nephew Tommy Thompson, and niece Melanie Thompson. Freda is survived by her husband of the home, Mert Keeney; daughters Brenda DeBons and husband Mike, Lynnette Ward and husband Gary, son Jon Randall of Sunday Canyon, grandson Kelly Frye and wife Tammy, granddaughter Tami Frye, great-grandchildren Stratton Frye Matalee Fangman, Jaeden Fangman, and Taylor Bernal, great-great-grandchildren Beckem, Berkley, and Luna.



Please send memorials to the First Presbyterian church, Box 1118, Dumas, TX 79029 or the Dumas Cemetery Fund, Po Box 496, Dumas, Texas 79029, or to favorite charity.



Services are Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Dumas, Texas. Private family burial will take place at Dumas Cemetery under the direction of Beeson ~ Morrison Funeral Directors.



