Freddie Foster was born in Amarillo, Texas and Ransom and Effie Mae Foster. He was a long time employee of Mrs. Baird's Bread and J.B.S in Cactus, Texas, he retired from both. He is survived by one sister; Dora Brown, Four brothers; Superintendent A.L. Gipson, James Foster (Emma), Robert Foster, and Marcus Foster. The viewing will be held Friday, July 24th from 5PM-6PM at Greater Love Temple and the Funeral will be held at Greater Love Temple, Saturday, July 25th at 2PM, Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, send flowers and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com