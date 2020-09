Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Savage, 77, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.



A Celebration of Freddie's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna Street in Amarillo. Interment will follow at 11:45 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store