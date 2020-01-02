Freddy Buckingham (1966 - 2019)
  • "He was truly my friend. His laugh and smile were..."
    - Tina Hernandez
  • "Freddie was a good person that would always having you..."
    - Teresa Hall Block
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Dana Crosslin
  • "Not only did Freddie have a smile on his face but he always..."
    - Lori Bacon
  • "Freddie and I loved talking football and about his son's..."
    - Randy Thomas
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Freddy B. Buckingham Jr. was born February 5th, 1966 in Floydada, Texas to Freddy B. Buckingham Sr. and Vera Mae White. Freddy was the youngest of 10 siblings. He graduated from Amarillo High School and Amarillo Christian, where he developed his love for basketball. Freddy spent 26 years of his career at Coca Cola. Freddy is survived by his wife; Patricia Buckingham, children; Taleasha Hicks, Shannon Kilgore, Asia Brown, Mya Harvey, Brandon Johnson, Kendrick Buckingham, Lexi Buckingham and Myles Thompson, 5 siblings and 10 grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, January 3rd from 5PM to 6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., funeral will be held Saturday, January 4th at 1PM at New Light Ministries, 10001 NE 24th Ave., Burial Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.ggmortuary.com to sign the tribute

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
