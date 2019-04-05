Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddy Upshaw. View Sign

Freddy Upshaw, 71, of Dimmitt passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Dimmitt. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 PM at the Barn Church in Hereford with Pastor Guy Walker officiating. Graveside services will be at 4:00 PM following the funeral at Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dimmitt, Texas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Family and friend visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00-8:00PM at the funeral home.



Freddy was born August 16, 1947 in Rotan, Texas to Therman and Georgie (Gruben) Upshaw. Freddy graduated from Pampa High School in 1966, and later joined the United States Airforce in 1970 to 1974. Freddy sang with the Singing Farmers Quartet from 1980-1995; he also sang with Preston Upshaw, Weldon Davis and Leslie Davis for many years. He has been a resident of Dimmitt for 23 years. He married Cheryl Upshaw on July 6, 1996. Freddy was presently employed with ARMtech as an insurance adjustor and has been employed there for over 20 years. He was a member of the Barn Church of Hereford and previously served as a board member of the Hart Independent School District. Freddy enjoyed singing southern gospel music, grilling, spending time with his family, he never worried about being late because the party never started till he arrived, and he always drove 10 miles under the speed limit, which made his children crazy. Freddy loved the American Cowboy and the American Farmer; he was very involved with several veteran organizations. Freddy was a very generous giver, encourager, he was the cheerleader for many, he never had a bad day and he could always dish it out but could take it as well. Freddy's greatest love and pride was his family. Family always came first.



Those left to cherish Freddy's memories are his wife Cheryl Upshaw of Dimmitt; two sons Dusty Upshaw and his wife Carmen of Borger and Cody Upshaw and his wife Pam of Canyon; two daughters Lori Powell and her husband Rusty of Shallowater and Amy Glidewell of Amarillo; two sisters Kay Pittman and her husband Terry of the Woodlands and Karen Johnson and her husband Russell of Midland; twelve grandchildren Macee, Kade and Brady Upshaw, Tyler McDonald, Logen and Raigen Jones, Georgia and Riley Upshaw, Bailey Allen, Shea Powell, C'iera Rodriguez and Jaze Zepeda; two great grandchildren Bentley Zepeda and Owen McDonald.



Freddy is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Buckley Joe Allen and a sister Shirley Jo Upshaw.



The family has requested memorials be made to the Barn Church Building Fund, 3948 FM 1057, Hereford, Texas, 79045.



