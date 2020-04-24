Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredia Nadine Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service for Fredia Nadine Allen, 81, of Amarillo, TX, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Silent Home Cemetery in Roll, OK under direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX.



Fredia passed away April 22, 2020 in Canton, TX.



She was born December 4, 1938 in Shattuck, OK to Fred Lewis Young and Mary Naomi Merritt.



Fredia grew up in Crawford, OK where she attended school. She married Carl Allen March 23, 1957 and they settled in Amarillo, TX. Fredia was very active in her community and served in several orginizations including Republican Women, NWIT and Insurance Women's Association. She was a member of the Church of Christ and loved women's basketball.



She is survived by her Daughter, Sheila Kight; Daughter, Teresa & Jeff Banks; Grandson, Cody Kight; and Grandson, Keelor Kight.



Fredia is preceded in death by her Parents, Fred & Naomi Young; Husband, Carl Allen; and Sister, Nancy Hillman.



Flowers may be ordered from Cheyanne Broadway Blooms & Gifts.

