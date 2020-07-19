Fred was born on January 13, 1932, in Anderson, IN, and passed away on July 14, 2020, in Odessa, TX.He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Sue, his parents, and his brothers and sisters.He is survived by his daughter, Kathy and husband Jimmy, of Odessa, TX; sons, Jeff and wife Julie, of Granbury, TX, and Scott, of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington, Amarillo, TX 79110; or Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. 4th, Odessa, TX 79761.