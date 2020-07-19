1/
Fredric Earl Tout
1932 - 2020
Fred was born on January 13, 1932, in Anderson, IN, and passed away on July 14, 2020, in Odessa, TX.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Sue, his parents, and his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy and husband Jimmy, of Odessa, TX; sons, Jeff and wife Julie, of Granbury, TX, and Scott, of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington, Amarillo, TX 79110; or Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. 4th, Odessa, TX 79761.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
