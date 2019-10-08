Gabriel Ray Fuentes 74, of Amarillo died Sun. Oct. 6, 2019. Service will be held Thurs. Oct. 9, 10 Am at St. Martins Catholic Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.
Gabriel Was born Aug. 2, 1945 in Amarillo to David and Maria Fuentes. He joined the US. Services Aug. 1968. He served two years. While he was in the services, he met the love of his life, Maria. They were married for 45 years until she passed away. Gabriel was a simple family man. He Loved his Family endlessly. His favorite past times were listening to Johny Cash, watching the Houston Astros, and talking about his cars. He had a 1952 Chevy he wanted to restore but never got around to it.
Gabriel is preceded in death by His parents, his wife, Maria, and his daughter, Audra Fuentes, two sister, Angelina Hernandez and Bonita Ynojosa, and one brother David Fuentes Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria Martinez and her husband Soylo, three grandchildren, Angelrey Fuentes and wife Stephanie, Domonique Trevino and Fiance Mario Marquez, and Alexandria Trevino, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to the Ussery Roan Veterans Home staff for their their loving care.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019