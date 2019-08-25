Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Eugene Binkley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Eugene Binkley Sr., 91, peacefully passed away on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on October 2, 1927 to John and Eva Binkley. Gail was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



While attending the University of New Mexico in 1951 he met the love of his life, Gleeana. It was love at first sight. Gail never tired of telling people about the first time he saw Gleeana and took her hand. He loved that beautiful gal and they had quite a love story! The happy couple married and moved to Amarillo. After working for Floyd W. Richards for 18 years, Gail started Binkley Incorporated and completed numerous commercial projects throughout the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle.



Gail instilled the value of hard work and ethics in his children. He was always working on something, even while on vacation. He passed on his love of babies, and that it's ok for music to move you to tears.



Gail was preceded in death by Gleeana, his brother John, and sister Betty. He is survived by his son Gail Jr. "Bink" and Cindy Binkley of Amarillo, daughter Glee (Randy) Everett of Vancouver, Washington, the grandchildren he adored, Gail Binkley III "Tres" and John Charles Binkley "Chas" (Kristen) of Colorado, Andrew Everett (Lindsey) of Vancouver, Washington and Eva Everett of Mesa, Arizona, and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, 3 nephews and a niece. His grandchildren would tell you that Grandad and Maw supported them wholeheartedly by being present for their artistic, musical, athletic and educational endeavors. They were wonderful grandparents!



Gail is also survived by dear friend, Jim Baker, his birthday buddy and best friend since childhood. They set an excellent example of the value of friendship.



Gail was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Heartfelt thanks to BSA hospice and Ussery-Roan for their compassionate care. The family requests that memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



A celebration of life will be on Friday, August 30th at 10:00 am in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.





Gail Eugene Binkley Sr., 91, peacefully passed away on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on October 2, 1927 to John and Eva Binkley. Gail was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.While attending the University of New Mexico in 1951 he met the love of his life, Gleeana. It was love at first sight. Gail never tired of telling people about the first time he saw Gleeana and took her hand. He loved that beautiful gal and they had quite a love story! The happy couple married and moved to Amarillo. After working for Floyd W. Richards for 18 years, Gail started Binkley Incorporated and completed numerous commercial projects throughout the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle.Gail instilled the value of hard work and ethics in his children. He was always working on something, even while on vacation. He passed on his love of babies, and that it's ok for music to move you to tears.Gail was preceded in death by Gleeana, his brother John, and sister Betty. He is survived by his son Gail Jr. "Bink" and Cindy Binkley of Amarillo, daughter Glee (Randy) Everett of Vancouver, Washington, the grandchildren he adored, Gail Binkley III "Tres" and John Charles Binkley "Chas" (Kristen) of Colorado, Andrew Everett (Lindsey) of Vancouver, Washington and Eva Everett of Mesa, Arizona, and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, 3 nephews and a niece. His grandchildren would tell you that Grandad and Maw supported them wholeheartedly by being present for their artistic, musical, athletic and educational endeavors. They were wonderful grandparents!Gail is also survived by dear friend, Jim Baker, his birthday buddy and best friend since childhood. They set an excellent example of the value of friendship.Gail was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.Heartfelt thanks to BSA hospice and Ussery-Roan for their compassionate care. The family requests that memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.A celebration of life will be on Friday, August 30th at 10:00 am in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close