Garrett "Gary" McRoberts passed away June, 9, 2019. Graveside service will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gary was born December 18, 1938 in Amarillo, to Garrett and Lois McRoberts. He met his loving wife Gwen Nepper and they married in 1960. On February 2, 1962 Gary enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his county as a pilot in Vietnam. Gary enjoyed being outdoors whether it was playing golf, boating, or water skiing. He coached Kids Inc for many years and was also a Boy Scout Leader. He was a man of his word and was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need while never expecting anything in return. He was the owner and operator of Texas Agri-Contractors from 1970 until the time of his death. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in his honor to the Amarillo VA Community Living Center Memory Care 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd.



His is preceded in death by his parents and his son Rocky McRoberts.



He is survived by his wife Gwen, his son Garrett McRoberts; a brother Marian McRoberts; along with two grandchildren Tiffany Kelley and Travis McRoberts.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019

