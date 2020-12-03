Gary was born in Amarillo, Texas on August 20, 1956, to Willis Burks and Alvertus Jefferson. He was a well-educated businessman most of his life. He was in a long-term relationship with Stephanie Motley, which he called his wife; he helped raise Shauna Lea. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Motley and daughter, Shauna Lea, daughters: Shannon and Son: Gary Jr., his brothers: Jay Jefferson, William Burks and also, Doug Crow who he considered a son .Gary had so many friends, some he called family, although they weren't blood. He has several cousins, nieces, and nephews and grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Llano Cemetery at 1 PM. Flowers may be sent to Golden Gate Mortuary and donations may be sent to any animal rescue shelter organization in Amarillo. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com