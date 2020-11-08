Gary Edward Denson, 71, passed away November 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Top Rail Cowboy Church, 262 Horseman's Road, Greenville, TX. Lunch will immediately follow the service.
Gary was born April 11, 1949. He grew up in Amarillo Texas and graduated in 1967 from Tascosa High School where he wrestled varsity. He joined the Army and was preparing for Special Forces, Green Beret when he was in a car accident that ended his military career.
Gary became one of the first two cardiopulmonary perfusionists in Amarillo, acting first surgical assistant, and worked with cardiothoracic surgeons for 12 years. Gary went on to be a highly successful Sales and Regional Sales Manager for Cobe Laboratories Heart Lung Division. Because of his extraordinary clinical knowledge, he was asked to travel to multiple countries to train their hospital counterparts. Gary loved the mountains of Red River, New Mexico and Colorado, the gulf waters of Florida, and enjoyed many trips to these favorite areas. Hobbies included scuba diving, go-kart racing, and an avid boater. Gary loved his family, friends, and his pet family deeply!
He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Conagher Denson of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Steve Denson of Ocala Florida; sisters, Karen Miller of Plano Texas and Laura Bennett of Greenville, Texas; and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
. Family favorites include local animal shelters and veterans organizations.