1/1
Gary Fletcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Fletcher passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 and went to be with His Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 74.

Gary was born and raised in Amarillo/Canyon, TX and is survived by his devoted wife J'Melle Fletcher, who he shared 51 wonderful years. He is lovingly remembered by three children (Gary II, Justin, and Jaime) and their spouses, six grandchildren, two brothers Phil and Alan and their families, and countless friends. "Pappy", as he was referred to by family, loved them all dearly.

His work ethic was inspirational when it came to the ranch and banking.

Memorial services will be held at Washington Avenue Christian Church at 11:00 am on Monday, November 2, 2020. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Gary to one of these charitable organizations that meant so much to him: Hope Choice Center, Lake Tanglewood Community Church, and Washington Avenue Christian Church or the charity of your choice.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Washington Avenue Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
We have fond memories of Gary and J'Melle in Plainview. Gary was one of the finest men we have ever known. He was a gentleman of the highest order, a person who sincerely cared for others. Gary was a role model for so many people. Although we have been separated by miles, we were able to correspond by email at times. We are sad that he left this earth, but the angels are rejoicing.
Love to J'Melle and family.
Frank and Pat Gabriel
Frank and Pat Gabriel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved