We have fond memories of Gary and J'Melle in Plainview. Gary was one of the finest men we have ever known. He was a gentleman of the highest order, a person who sincerely cared for others. Gary was a role model for so many people. Although we have been separated by miles, we were able to correspond by email at times. We are sad that he left this earth, but the angels are rejoicing.

Love to J'Melle and family.

Frank and Pat Gabriel

