Gary Fletcher passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 and went to be with His Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 74.
Gary was born and raised in Amarillo/Canyon, TX and is survived by his devoted wife J'Melle Fletcher, who he shared 51 wonderful years. He is lovingly remembered by three children (Gary II, Justin, and Jaime) and their spouses, six grandchildren, two brothers Phil and Alan and their families, and countless friends. "Pappy", as he was referred to by family, loved them all dearly.
His work ethic was inspirational when it came to the ranch and banking.
Memorial services will be held at Washington Avenue Christian Church at 11:00 am on Monday, November 2, 2020. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Gary to one of these charitable organizations that meant so much to him: Hope Choice Center, Lake Tanglewood Community Church, and Washington Avenue Christian Church or the charity of your choice
.
.