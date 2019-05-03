Gary Hubert Newman, 67, of Amarillo died on May 1, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Gary was born on December 31, 1951, in Amarillo, to Clarence and Martha Newman. He married his wife, Debbie, on January 6, 1973. Gary worked at Whitney Russell for 42 years, where he served as the Office Manager. He was a member at First Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Newman.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Newman; daughter, Jennifer Marie Newman; and brother, Tom Newman.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2019