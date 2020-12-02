Gay Herring, 79, of Amarillo passed into the arms of Jesus on November 30, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Graveside services will take place on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger. Services will be available via live stream, please follow the link provided.Gay was born on September 23, 1941 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Cleveland and Madie Caddell. She married her sweetheart on August 15, 1960 in Borger. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Gay was a faithful member of Crossroads Country Church. She was interested in quilting and was an avid reader. Gay loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Gay enjoyed spending time with her close friends Alice and Greg Hay. She loved her dog, Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Wells. Survivors include her husband, Banty Herring of the home; one daughter, Cheri Grinstead and husband Keith of Forney; four grandchildren, Sydney Roberts, Braxton Roberts and his wife Tavianna, Will Grinstead and Charlotte Grinstead. Survivors also include a host of additional family and close friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crossroads Country Church, PO Box 50608 Amarillo, TX 79159.