Gayle Gene Dubois 77 of Amarillo, Texas died in the peaceful quiet of the early morning hours on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her family as she so wished. She was the daughter of Roy and Josephine Hooper, born on June 30, 1943 weighing under 3 pounds. Gayle was 13months and one week, when her mother died unexpectedly. Sometime in the near future. Roy would meet and soon marry Kathleen Koch, who would also raise Gayle as her own. Gayle was the oldest child of five siblings, 3 half brothers; Larry Gordon, Layne Michael and Theodore Martin and one half sister Peggy Lee. They were raised on a farm on the mission peninsula in Traverse City Michigan as Roy was known to be a successful cherry grower. Gayle graduated High school in 1961 and went on to become a nurse. She completed 3 years of nursing school and worked in the medical field as a Practical nurse until 2008. She is survived by her daughter Julie Dubois husband Kenneth Russell; grandchildren Tristyn Roberts, Kalyn, and Kaleb Thomburg; great grandkids Joseph and Xymenia Saavedra, half brothers and sisters in-laws, Bea Hooper, Theodore and Terese Hooper, half sister, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



