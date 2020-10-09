Gayle Oldham, 61, of Amarillo died October 7, 2020. Graveside Service will be at 11:00am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Dreamland Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia. Gayle was born June 11, 1959 in Amarillo to Wayne and Joyce Welch. She graduated from Vega High School. Gayle was known as a caregiver and loved taking care of other people. She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing card games, and her pets. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Joyce Welch, her husband, Art Oldham, her sister, Tammy Montgomery, and a brother Kenneth Wayne Welch. Gayle is survived by her sister, Beverly Gray and husband Art, a niece Sandy Gray and nephew Steven Gray, two great nephews, Jacob and Jaxson, and three great nieces, Jaydan, Madison, and Alexis, all of Broken Arrow, OK, and her dear friend, Margit Myers, who has adopted Gayle's beloved dachshund, "Hot Rod." The family suggests memorials be made to the ASPCA, 11901 South Coulter, Amarillo, Texas 79119. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com