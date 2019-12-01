Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylia Dean (Rackley) Cochran. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Gaylia Dean Rackley Cochran, 84, of Amarillo, died Thursday, November 28th, 2019.



Services to be held on Monday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Okla. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Gaylia was born May 2, 1935, in Albany, OK to Deward D. and Laura May Pool Rackley. She graduated from Kenefic High School in 1953, attended Southeastern State College in Durant, OK and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1956. She then graduated from West Texas State University and earned a Masters of Education in 1967.



Gaylia married Howard Haynie Cochran on August 31, 1956 in Kenefic, OK. Howard and Gaylia were blessed with two chosen children Laura Maudie and Howard Holmes in 1960 and 1962, respectively.



She began her teaching career in Guthrie, OK in 1957, and continued teaching in Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Amarillo and Canyon, TX. She became Coordinator of Language Arts from 1979 to 1984 for Amarillo Independent School District. Gaylia began a new career as a principal of Lamar Elementary School in 1984 until she retired in 2002.



Gaylia was a member TEPSA, Amarillo Administrators Association, Amarillo Elementary Principals Association, Phi Delta Kappa and a long term member of Delta Kappa Gamma-Kappa ETA Chapter in Amarillo, TX. She was also a member of P.E.O. and the A.R.T.A.



She served as Vice President for the Amarillo Youth Choirs, of which all four of her grandchildren were members. She accompanied both the Amarillo Boys Choir and Amarillo Girls Choir on several concert tours, including tours across Europe.



She is proceeded in death by both of her parents and husband.



Survivors include a daughter, Laura Maudie Bass of Melvin, TX; a son, Howard Holmes Cochran and wife, Jennifer, of Amarillo; one grandson and three granddaughters: James Weston Ware, and wife, Lauren, of Amarillo, Amanda Whitney Cochran, of Oklahoma City, Kaitlin Taylor Cochran and her beau Matthew Grimmeissen, of Amarillo, and Taylor Rayne Bass, of Melvin; a great-granddaughter, Violet Ann Ware; a sister, Ray Jean Hankey of Durant, OK; a sister-in-law Jean Creel, of Waxahachie, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



The family suggests memorials be to Gaylia Cochran Scholarship Fund for Lamar Elementary Alumni at Lamar Elementary.



Please sign the online guestbook at





Gaylia Dean Rackley Cochran, 84, of Amarillo, died Thursday, November 28th, 2019.Services to be held on Monday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Okla. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.Gaylia was born May 2, 1935, in Albany, OK to Deward D. and Laura May Pool Rackley. She graduated from Kenefic High School in 1953, attended Southeastern State College in Durant, OK and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1956. She then graduated from West Texas State University and earned a Masters of Education in 1967.Gaylia married Howard Haynie Cochran on August 31, 1956 in Kenefic, OK. Howard and Gaylia were blessed with two chosen children Laura Maudie and Howard Holmes in 1960 and 1962, respectively.She began her teaching career in Guthrie, OK in 1957, and continued teaching in Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Amarillo and Canyon, TX. She became Coordinator of Language Arts from 1979 to 1984 for Amarillo Independent School District. Gaylia began a new career as a principal of Lamar Elementary School in 1984 until she retired in 2002.Gaylia was a member TEPSA, Amarillo Administrators Association, Amarillo Elementary Principals Association, Phi Delta Kappa and a long term member of Delta Kappa Gamma-Kappa ETA Chapter in Amarillo, TX. She was also a member of P.E.O. and the A.R.T.A.She served as Vice President for the Amarillo Youth Choirs, of which all four of her grandchildren were members. She accompanied both the Amarillo Boys Choir and Amarillo Girls Choir on several concert tours, including tours across Europe.She is proceeded in death by both of her parents and husband.Survivors include a daughter, Laura Maudie Bass of Melvin, TX; a son, Howard Holmes Cochran and wife, Jennifer, of Amarillo; one grandson and three granddaughters: James Weston Ware, and wife, Lauren, of Amarillo, Amanda Whitney Cochran, of Oklahoma City, Kaitlin Taylor Cochran and her beau Matthew Grimmeissen, of Amarillo, and Taylor Rayne Bass, of Melvin; a great-granddaughter, Violet Ann Ware; a sister, Ray Jean Hankey of Durant, OK; a sister-in-law Jean Creel, of Waxahachie, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.The family suggests memorials be to Gaylia Cochran Scholarship Fund for Lamar Elementary Alumni at Lamar Elementary.Please sign the online guestbook at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close