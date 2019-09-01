Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylord Bernard Aufleger. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Gaylord Bernard Aufleger, age 81 of Amarillo passed away July 17th with his family at his side in Alpharetta, Georgia.



Gale was born September 13, 1937 in Olpe, Kansas and moved to Texas in 1947. He attended school in Groom, Price College in Amarillo and Canyon High School where he met his wife of 63 years. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Keller Aufleger, four children and five grandchildren: Chris Aufleger and wife Tracy Aufleger of Greensboro, Georgia, Cindy Johnson and husband Kirk Johnson of Austin, Texas, Randy Aufleger and wife Mia Aufleger of Atlanta, Georgia and Sherilyn Brown and husband Victor Brown of Amarillo. Grandchildren include Johannas Johnson of Angleton, Texas, Annah Johnson of Austin, Texas, Christina Aufleger, Carolyne Aufleger and Grace Aufleger of Greensboro, Georgia.



Gale was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. A talented mason and craftsman, he was well known for his artistic stone work and custom fireplaces. Gale was member of the local Bricklayer's Union 19 for more than 50 years. He was also an avid outdoorsman and fisherman.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 7th, 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 4122 S. Bonham in Amarillo.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019

