1/1
Gaylord "Bat" Evans
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaylord's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylord "Bat" Evans, 77, of Amarillo died August 18, 2020.

Graveside inurnment will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Gaylord was born July 22, 1943 in Ft. Smith, AR to Richard and Ann Payne Evans. He graduated from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Marketing from North Texas University. He married Gayle Gatlin on June 4, 1982 in Amarillo. Gaylord retired from Owens Corning in 1999.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ann Evans.

Gaylord is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gayle Evans; 2 daughters, Holly Wallace and husband, Don and Bethany Rose, all of Amarillo; 5 grandchildren, Brooke Bennett of Amarillo, TX, Caitlin Lamberson and husband, Stephan of Amarillo, TX, Megan McElroy and husband, Reece of Tulsa, OK, Madison Rose of Stephenville, TX, and Collin Rose of Amarillo, TX; great-grandson, Evan Phillips; and great-granddaughter, Reagan due in November; sister, Judy Powell and husband, Alan of Topeka, KS; brother, Frank Evans and wife, Alice Dale of Portland, OR; niece, Anjanette Tolman; and nephews, Cory Powell and Nicolas Evans Dale.

The family suggests memorials be made to Foundation for Fighting Blindness or Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Llano Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved