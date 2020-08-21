Gaylord "Bat" Evans, 77, of Amarillo died August 18, 2020.
Graveside inurnment will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Gaylord was born July 22, 1943 in Ft. Smith, AR to Richard and Ann Payne Evans. He graduated from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Marketing from North Texas University. He married Gayle Gatlin on June 4, 1982 in Amarillo. Gaylord retired from Owens Corning in 1999.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ann Evans.
Gaylord is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gayle Evans; 2 daughters, Holly Wallace and husband, Don and Bethany Rose, all of Amarillo; 5 grandchildren, Brooke Bennett of Amarillo, TX, Caitlin Lamberson and husband, Stephan of Amarillo, TX, Megan McElroy and husband, Reece of Tulsa, OK, Madison Rose of Stephenville, TX, and Collin Rose of Amarillo, TX; great-grandson, Evan Phillips; and great-granddaughter, Reagan due in November; sister, Judy Powell and husband, Alan of Topeka, KS; brother, Frank Evans and wife, Alice Dale of Portland, OR; niece, Anjanette Tolman; and nephews, Cory Powell and Nicolas Evans Dale.
The family suggests memorials be made to Foundation for Fighting Blindness or Wounded Warrior Project
.
