Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Boyer. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest "Gene" Eugene Boyer, 73 of Amarillo died January 24, 2020.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 27 at Paramount Baptist Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.



Gene was born to Ernie and Doris Boyer on October 19, 1946 in Wellington, Kansas. He graduated Amarillo High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor's Degree in 1969 at West Texas State. He married Carole Lemaster on December 30, 1966. They owned the Hoose - Gow clothing stores for 14 years. He then worked in the Natural Gas Business Industry. Gene found his calling as a Realtor in 2001.



He served in the Army and Marine Reserves. Gene was an active member of Southwest AMBUCS and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He loved the beach and was a certified advanced scuba diver. He was an avid fisherman. Gene adored his children and grandchildren. He was known for calling his grandsons, "Shagnasty" and his granddaughter, "THE Princess".



Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Doris Boyer. He is survived by his wife, Carole Boyer: one daughter, Dee Ann Hawkins and her husband, Danny of Amarillo; one son, Scott Boyer and his wife, Kim of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Dylan Hawkins, Davis Hawkins, Aiden Hawkins, Lucas Boyer and Alex Boyer; two sisters, Donna Frazier and her husband, Richard of Bend, Oregon and Jan Rogers and her husband, Larry of Lubbock, Texas.



The family suggests memorials be made to Southwest AMBUCS, 2201 Civic Circle #418, Amarillo, Texas 79109 and Meals on Wheels, 7550 Outlook Dr., Amarillo, Texas 79106.



Online condolences may be shared at





Ernest "Gene" Eugene Boyer, 73 of Amarillo died January 24, 2020.The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 27 at Paramount Baptist Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.Gene was born to Ernie and Doris Boyer on October 19, 1946 in Wellington, Kansas. He graduated Amarillo High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor's Degree in 1969 at West Texas State. He married Carole Lemaster on December 30, 1966. They owned the Hoose - Gow clothing stores for 14 years. He then worked in the Natural Gas Business Industry. Gene found his calling as a Realtor in 2001.He served in the Army and Marine Reserves. Gene was an active member of Southwest AMBUCS and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He loved the beach and was a certified advanced scuba diver. He was an avid fisherman. Gene adored his children and grandchildren. He was known for calling his grandsons, "Shagnasty" and his granddaughter, "THE Princess".Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Doris Boyer. He is survived by his wife, Carole Boyer: one daughter, Dee Ann Hawkins and her husband, Danny of Amarillo; one son, Scott Boyer and his wife, Kim of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Dylan Hawkins, Davis Hawkins, Aiden Hawkins, Lucas Boyer and Alex Boyer; two sisters, Donna Frazier and her husband, Richard of Bend, Oregon and Jan Rogers and her husband, Larry of Lubbock, Texas.The family suggests memorials be made to Southwest AMBUCS, 2201 Civic Circle #418, Amarillo, Texas 79109 and Meals on Wheels, 7550 Outlook Dr., Amarillo, Texas 79106.Online condolences may be shared at wwwschoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close