Gene Bural, 87, of Canyon, TX died October 19, 2020.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Gene was born in Seagraves, TX on December 19, 1932, to Edith and Herbert Bural. He grew up in Amarillo, TX in the San Jacinto area. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1951. Gene served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a founding member of the VFW Post 430 in Canyon, TX. He had owned and operated Hi Plains Canvas and AAA Signs for 63 years.

Gene married Judabeth in Amarillo, TX on September 18, 1997.

Gene was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church in Amarillo, TX.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Wesley Bural, and Kevin Bural; brother, Lee Bural; and sister, Helen Bural.

Survivors include his wife, Judabeth Bural, of Canyon, TX; sons, Dale Bural, and Mark Bural and wife Linda, both of Amarillo, TX; stepsons, Wayne Floyd and wife Kayla, and Travis Floyd and wife Sara, both of Booker, TX; brother, Lynn Bural and wife Deanne, of Colleyville, TX; sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made in Gene's name to Polk Street United Methodist Church or VFW Post 430.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
