Gene Gordon Hill, of Amarillo, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 83.
Gene was born on January 7, 1937 in Amarillo, Texas, to J.W. and Allene Hill. He attended Amarillo High School where he met the love of his life, LaVoyda Jean Kimbell. They would go on to be married 62 years and set the most beautiful example of marriage for their four children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gene's love and selfless care and devotion to LaVoyda was truly an inspiration to his family and all who knew them.
After high school, Gene attended Amarillo College followed by his service in the United States Marine Corps. Gene had an unrelenting work ethic from working at his father-in-law's vending machine company to starting his own business, Wheels, Inc in 1969 (later becoming Hills Sport Shop), he was always driven and ambitious. In addition to being an entrepreneur and loving family man, he was incredibly fun, funny and mischievous. His smile and wit were infectious and he loved a good practical joke!
In his younger years, Gene was an avid skier. He and LaVoyda would share their love of skiing and the mountains with their children and grandchildren. He was also a patient teacher and loved spending time sharing his passions for skiing, horseback riding, golf, and fishing with his family.
GenePa, as he was affectionately known by his grandkids, also enjoyed spending time at his beloved ranch we called Gene Acres. He was as hard-working and meticulous in his hobbies as he was his business. He spent hours planting, mowing and perfecting his little slice of heaven get-away that he created.
Gene was a diligent servant to God, being an active member in church and Bible studies. He cared about the things in life that truly matter. His faith, his family and his friends were always his priority. The family has such peace knowing he is in heaven and sharing a beautiful early anniversary with his soulmate.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Allene Hill, and his wife, LaVoyda.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses; Kirk and Trisha Hill, Kathy and Kerry Rice, Karla and Richard Coon, and Alice Homen, all of Amarillo. His grandchildren and their spouses; Kalin and Ryan Nugent, Kole Hill, Austin and Chelsea Cantwell, Gunnar Cantwell, Joseph Rice, Noah and Bryn Rice, Bailey and Nick Lloyd, Brice Coon, Chelsea Homen, Meredith Homen, and Levi Homen. His five great-grandchildren; Kameron and Klaire Nugent, Teddy Cantwell, Molly and Walker Lloyd. His brother and sister-in-law, Don and Alice Hill and their children Edie, Lizzie and Donnie.
A family graveside service was held at Llano Cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2020.
The family would like to thank his church home Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church for their love and support over the years. And we would be remiss if we didn't thank and send our love to Gene's many lifelong friends, workout partner, and the members of his 'Tuesday Lunch Group'.
