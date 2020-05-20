Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Oliver "Buddy" Cockrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Oliver "Buddy" Cockrell, 85, went to be with our Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Decatur, Texas.



Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Fairview Cemetery in Pampa, Texas.



Gene was born June 10, 1934 to Younger and Alice (Ingram) Cockrell in Pampa, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Cockrell; and step-father, Holly Gray.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Geneva Cockrell of Decatur; his sons, Melvin Gene Cockrell of Amarillo, and Dan Harris Cockrell and wife Drucilla of Higgins; his daughter Amy Best and husband Kyle of Douglas, Arizona; the mother of his children, Joyce Cockrell of Amarillo; stepchildren, Ty Harris and wife Kimberly of Decatur, and Kreece Harris of Decatur; his grandchildren, Clint Cockrell and wife Jordan, Clay Cockrell and wife Samantha, Ty Cockrell, Klancy Best and wife Kaysha of,and Trey Best, Lawton and Layton Harris, Kyene and Shye Harris and their mother, Stephanie Harris; his great-grandchildren, Mae and Creed Cockrell, Claire and Colton Cockrell, and Hondo Best.



The Family has requested that memorials be made to the .

