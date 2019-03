Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene "Corky" Skaggs. View Sign

Gene "Corky" Skaggs, 90, of Amarillo, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Corky was born June 29, 1928 in Panhandle to Lonnie and Anna Skaggs. He graduated from Panhandle High School, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from West Texas State Teacher's College. He married Mary Perez on April 24, 1989, after moving to Amarillo from Panhandle. Corky owned and operated H.J. Hughes Grain Elevators, Inc. He started working there in 1948. After 18 years of employment, he purchased the company, which he owned until his retirement in 1996. Corky was involved in many civic organizations. He was a member of Carson County Masonic Lodge #1167. He served on the Panhandle Independent School District Board of Trustees and the Panhandle City Council. He served as vice president of the Panhandle Grain and Feed Association, and as president of Texas Grain and Feed Association. He was a member of the Panhandle Lion's Club. For a short time, he served on the Board of Directors of the former Sun Bank in Panhandle. Corky was a man of strong faith. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Panhandle and First Baptist Church of Amarillo, and sang in the choir of both churches. He was an avid tennis player, even playing into his 80's. He loved music, enjoyed woodworking, and will be remembered as a man of family and faith. Corky was a great friend and resource to many area farmers and ranchers. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Leta Hartsell, Mary Adair, Barbara Haning, and JoAnne McCafferty; and two brothers, Judson Skaggs and Hunter Skaggs. Survivors include his wife, Mary Skaggs; two sons, Gary Skaggs of Lubbock, and Hal Skaggs and wife Susan of Amarillo; four step-daughters, Victoria Perez, Esther Swafford and husband Glen, and Terri Stevens and husband Jerry all of Amarillo, and Corena Gilbreth of Panhandle; a step-son, Willie Perez of Columbus, OH; 12 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Texas Oncology, 1000 S. Coulter St., Ste #100, Amarillo, TX 79106, or a .





4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

