Our Heavenly Father whispered in Gene's ear it is time to come home. So he took with him the twinkle in Gene's eyes, his beautiful smile, and his wonderful sense of humor. Those of us who loved him are sorrowful at this time, but hopefully our sorrow will soon be replaced with joy as we think of how blessed we were that such a wonderful man touched our lives. Gene enjoyed sewing, drawing, along with collecting dolls and bears. Gene has such a passion for Christmas, Easter and Halloween, he loved decorating for those holidays. Gene was born February 17, 1945 in Roy NM to Hinio and Lucinda Velasquez he grew up and attended school in Dalhart, TX where he was a member of the band and graduated in 1964. After graduation he attended cosmetology school in Amarillo, working at numerous beauty salons with his last being at X-Clusively-U. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to help care for his beloved Tripper and Tristan to Roni at X-Clusively U.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his brother Henry Velasquez of Dalhart, his loving partner of 38 years David R. Inghram, along with his beloved dogs Tripper and Tristan.





