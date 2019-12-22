Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Ellen (Lane) Valouche. View Sign Service Information Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. - Clayton 324 Main St. Clayton , NM 88415 (575)-374-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Texline, Texas - Geneva Ellen Valouche, 95, passed away December 17th, 2019. Geneva was born May 9th, 1924 on the Lane family farm in the Hennessey Oklahoma Community to parents Robert and Ellen Lane. The family moved to the Texas Panhandle in 1930 to a farm in the Perico, Texas community where she and brother Gene were raised. Geneva graduated from the Perico High School in 1942. Geneva met Herbert Valouche of the Draper Community while working for a potato company. They were married in December 24, 1945 and were married for 26 years. They made their home in Texline. Herb was carpenter, builder and Deputy Sheriff 24 years. Geneva was employed by the Texline Independent School District as an administrative secretary and business administer for 26 years until her retirement in 1988. Geneva was a member of the Texline PTA, served as City of Texline Councilwoman, long time member of the Monday Night Bridge Club, Texline Library Association, Union County Hospital Auxiliary, and was secretary/Treasurer for the Texline Cemetery Association. Geneva loved traveling, fishing and visiting with friends. Geneva was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Geneva was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Gene, son Richard (1976) and husband Herb. (1971) Surviving family: Nieces Helen Taylor, San Antonio, Texas, Linda Goheen, Sally Hoffman, Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan Valouche, Joni Valouche and Jill Cortissoz (John) of San Antonio, Texas and son Robert, wife Karen, and their daughter Kelsey of Delavan, Illinois. A celebration of life will be Saturday 28th 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Texline with Jeff Bailey, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Texline Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors Clayton, New Mexico. The family suggest that memorials be made to the Texline United Methodist Church P.O. Box 67 Texline, Texas 79087 or the Texline Cemetery Association P.O Box 411 Texline, Texas 79087

