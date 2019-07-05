Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Henry Coffey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Henry Coffey, 71, of Amarillo passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Brother Charlie Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.



George was born in 1947 in Amarillo to George and Martha Coffey. He attended Palo Duro High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for decades before retiring and then becoming a well loved and admired school teacher here in Amarillo. He was awarded the Teacher of the Year at Austin Middle School in 2012. George was an avid reader, car enthusiast and a master of crossword puzzles. He enjoyed being a member of the Top of Texas Trans Am Car Club. George was a cherished and adored Father, Pappa, Brother, Uncle and Cousin and the most amazing father that anyone could ask for. George's favorite past time was spending time with the ones he loved, his dogs at his side laughing and joking to new and old stories.



He was preceed in death by his parents.



He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Coffey and Brian Anniss and Natalie and Blaise Timco; two grandchildren, Dresden and Sawyer Timco; two sisters, Kathy Mason and husband Joe Bob and Martha Jo Hendricks and husband Charles; two brothers, Dwayne Coffey and Mike Coffey and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Amarillo Food bank or any animal shelter. Following the graveside service, there will a celebration of life get together in his honor at his favorite place "The Ranch".



Anniss Ranch, 200 Canyon Creek Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79118





