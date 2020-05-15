George Hernandez, 59, of Amarillo died May 11, 2020. Services are scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas A rosary is scheduled for Friday May 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. To view George's full obituary and online condolences maybe shared at www.lagroneblackburnshaw.com LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020