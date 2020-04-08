George Joe Baca of Amarillo, Texas, left this life on April 6, 2020.
George was born February 12, 1939, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Fidel Angel Baca and Antonia Duran Baca. He was reared in Bovina, Texas, and worked at the movie theater as a teen. At the age of 21, he joined the Navy and served four years from 1960 through 1964 in the Seabees Battalion.
He married Edna Sena on July 16, 1965. He worked at a couple of places in Oklahoma before settling in Amarillo. He retired on February 28, 2003, from Asarco Copper Refinery after 27 years of service. George's passion was volunteering for the Volley's for Veterans participating in 462 military funerals. He also enjoyed metal detecting, traveling, and being with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Baca; sister, Mary Rose Brito; son, Calvin Blagg; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Tippie-Blagg.
He is survived by his wife, Edna, of 55 years; daughter, Janette Angel; son, Patrick Baca; daughter, Racheal Suffield; son-in-law, Brady Suffield; and stepdaughter, Renette Day. Also surviving are his grandchildren Thaddeus Baca, Klorenda Baca, Jordan Brandt, Marc Baca, Arielle Angel, Cameron Suffield; and his great-grandchildren Jazmin Hernandez, Zayden Hernandez, and Elyana Baca.
Private Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church will be today at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at Llano Cemetery. Volleys for Veterans will provide Military Honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Volleys for Veterans at 3105 South Nelson Street, Amarillo, Texas 79103.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020