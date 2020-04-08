Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Joe Baca. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial Mass 2:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

George Joe Baca of Amarillo, Texas, left this life on April 6, 2020.



George was born February 12, 1939, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Fidel Angel Baca and Antonia Duran Baca. He was reared in Bovina, Texas, and worked at the movie theater as a teen. At the age of 21, he joined the Navy and served four years from 1960 through 1964 in the Seabees Battalion.



He married Edna Sena on July 16, 1965. He worked at a couple of places in Oklahoma before settling in Amarillo. He retired on February 28, 2003, from Asarco Copper Refinery after 27 years of service. George's passion was volunteering for the Volley's for Veterans participating in 462 military funerals. He also enjoyed metal detecting, traveling, and being with his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Baca; sister, Mary Rose Brito; son, Calvin Blagg; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Tippie-Blagg.



He is survived by his wife, Edna, of 55 years; daughter, Janette Angel; son, Patrick Baca; daughter, Racheal Suffield; son-in-law, Brady Suffield; and stepdaughter, Renette Day. Also surviving are his grandchildren Thaddeus Baca, Klorenda Baca, Jordan Brandt, Marc Baca, Arielle Angel, Cameron Suffield; and his great-grandchildren Jazmin Hernandez, Zayden Hernandez, and Elyana Baca.



Private Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church will be today at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at Llano Cemetery. Volleys for Veterans will provide Military Honors at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Volleys for Veterans at 3105 South Nelson Street, Amarillo, Texas 79103.



Online condolences may be shared at





George Joe Baca of Amarillo, Texas, left this life on April 6, 2020.George was born February 12, 1939, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Fidel Angel Baca and Antonia Duran Baca. He was reared in Bovina, Texas, and worked at the movie theater as a teen. At the age of 21, he joined the Navy and served four years from 1960 through 1964 in the Seabees Battalion.He married Edna Sena on July 16, 1965. He worked at a couple of places in Oklahoma before settling in Amarillo. He retired on February 28, 2003, from Asarco Copper Refinery after 27 years of service. George's passion was volunteering for the Volley's for Veterans participating in 462 military funerals. He also enjoyed metal detecting, traveling, and being with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Baca; sister, Mary Rose Brito; son, Calvin Blagg; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Tippie-Blagg.He is survived by his wife, Edna, of 55 years; daughter, Janette Angel; son, Patrick Baca; daughter, Racheal Suffield; son-in-law, Brady Suffield; and stepdaughter, Renette Day. Also surviving are his grandchildren Thaddeus Baca, Klorenda Baca, Jordan Brandt, Marc Baca, Arielle Angel, Cameron Suffield; and his great-grandchildren Jazmin Hernandez, Zayden Hernandez, and Elyana Baca.Private Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church will be today at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at Llano Cemetery. Volleys for Veterans will provide Military Honors at a later date.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Volleys for Veterans at 3105 South Nelson Street, Amarillo, Texas 79103.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close