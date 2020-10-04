Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) George Keith Garner, age 83, passed away peacefully September 30, 2020. He was born June 18, 1937 in Sherman, Texas and resided in Abilene for more than 40 years.



Keith is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Barbara Jean Hines Garner of Abilene, his sister Nancy Elizabeth Garner of Lewisville, Texas, his son James A. Garner (wife Whitney) of Delray Beach, Florida, his daughter Elizabeth "Sukie" Garner Perkins (husband Russell) of Shreveport, Louisiana, and six grandsons, Grayson Perkins, Quincy Perkins, Logan Perkins, McHutchin Perkins, George Garner, and Emlen "Scout" Garner. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, West Point classmates, Kiwanians, church members, and the Abilene Zoo board of directors.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Garner of Amarillo, Texas, brothers Arthur E. Garner, DDS., of Amarillo, Texas, and Andrew F. Garner of Lewisville, Texas, and sister Laura Ellen Long of Atlanta, Georgia.



Keith graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1960, was commissioned as a Regular Army Officer and served with distinction for 20 years. Keith was a decorated combat veteran serving three tours in Vietnam, and a member of the illustrious Green Berets. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal, three Air Medals, one with Valor, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and one with Valor, among other honors and decorations. His military education was extensive including: Ranger School, Airborne School, Artillery Officer Basic Course, United States Army Language School, Special Forces Officer Course, and the Command and General Staff College.



Following his service to our country, Keith had a successful career spanning 25 years. Yet, his passion remained focused on the service of others as testament by his nearly 50 years as a Kiwanian, a long-time member and volunteer at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 20 years of participation the Abilene Zoo board, and in numerous service organizations including Meals-On-Wheels.



Keith's enthusiasm outside of service was his life-long love of hunting, fishing, and taking anybody who wanted to go along with him. His zeal for hunting led him to Zimbabwe, Africa as a celebration of his 70th birthday was spent on a plains game safari with his three favorite hunting partners, Jeff, Tommy, and Jim. If hunting season wasn't open (for deer, turkey, dove, or quail), Keith fished. And he always had a dog well trained to hunt alongside as a faithful companion.



A memorial service for Keith will be held at the Abilene Zoo outdoor Pavilion on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:30 a.m. A service with military honors will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.



For memorial donations and gifts, and in lieu of flowers, please contact Stephanie DeLaGarza, Head of Development, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene, Texas 79602.



The family wishes to send a special thank you and acknowledgment to the staff of Wisteria Place, Doctor Victor J. Hirsch, and for the extraordinary care provided with love by Doctor Samantha Goodman.



