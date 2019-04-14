Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Martin "Mickey" Grimm. View Sign





Mickey was born July 1, 1927 in Amarillo to George Martin Grimm, SR and Anna Friemel Grimm. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Lee Grimm, of Amarillo. Mickey is also survived by his brother, Don, his daughter, Shelly Grimm, son Ed Grimm, step-daughters Cindy Williamson, and Debbie Gnepper and her husband Larry. In addition, Mickey is survived by his step-sons Larry Alexander and Mike Alexander, and his wife Karen, ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.



Mickey was a proud member of the United States Navy during the Second World War. Following the war, Mickey returned to Amarillo where he served for many years as the President of the Miller National Printing Company. He and Lee were avid square dancers and taught Round Dancing for many years in Amarillo. Mickey was a member of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Amarillo.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Amarillo.



Funeral services for George Martin "Mickey" Grimm are scheduled for 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Umbarger with Father Grant Spinhirne officiating. A 2:00 P.M. service will be held in Amarillo on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Ivins officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Llano Cemetery. Mickey entered the Church Triumphant on April 10, 2019 in Amarillo.

