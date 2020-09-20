George Pittman, 65, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
George was born December 9, 1954, in Amarillo, TX to Travis and Doris Pittman. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. George was a licensed plumber for many years and had also worked for Burlington Railroad, Plains Dairy, and retired from the City of Amarillo where he had worked at the water plant.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Pittman, of Amarillo, TX; a daughter, Amber Casados and husband Vince, of Divide, CO; two sons, Travis Pittman and wife Jenny, of Tyler, TX, and Michael Pittman and fiancé Kaitlyn Cooper, all of Amarillo, TX; a sister, Tresea Ann Merritt, of Lubbock, TX; and three grandchildren, Raeleigh, Mikayla and Connar.
