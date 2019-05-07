George Thomas West (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
George Thomas West, 71, of Amarillo died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Mr. West was born in Sayre, OK. He was married to April Heather Mullins West on November 16, 1974. Mr. West was a well-known musician, and an avid guitar and banjo player. He also was a truck driver and retired from the City of Amarillo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, April, in 2003.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy and Joshua; three sisters, Bertha, Paula, and Shirley; one brother, Jerry; and four grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
