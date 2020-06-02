George "Kenneth" Ulibarri
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Kenneth" Ulibarri, 58, of Amarillo was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 14200 I-27. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born February 26, 1962 in Clayton, NM to George and Mary Ulibarri. He enjoyed cooking, his favorites being salsa and chili. Kenneth loved to drive around aimlessly and stop at parks just to enjoy the outdoors. He enjoyed listening to music and playing chess. He often played Scrabble on his phone against his sister, Terri but he never could beat her. Kenneth had a way about him always making everyone laugh and always enjoyed watching football, the Dallas Cowboys being his favorite.

Even in the tragedy surrounding his passing, his family knows he is in the arms of Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Frank Ulibarri in 1984; sister, Julie Ann Ulibarri; and his grandparents.

Kenneth is survived by his mother Mary Aragon Burgess; sister, Terri Sitton; 2 nephews, Dane and Sterling Sitton; great-nephew, Dax Sitton; great-niece, Cali Sitton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved