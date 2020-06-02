George "Kenneth" Ulibarri, 58, of Amarillo was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 14200 I-27. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born February 26, 1962 in Clayton, NM to George and Mary Ulibarri. He enjoyed cooking, his favorites being salsa and chili. Kenneth loved to drive around aimlessly and stop at parks just to enjoy the outdoors. He enjoyed listening to music and playing chess. He often played Scrabble on his phone against his sister, Terri but he never could beat her. Kenneth had a way about him always making everyone laugh and always enjoyed watching football, the Dallas Cowboys being his favorite.
Even in the tragedy surrounding his passing, his family knows he is in the arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Frank Ulibarri in 1984; sister, Julie Ann Ulibarri; and his grandparents.
Kenneth is survived by his mother Mary Aragon Burgess; sister, Terri Sitton; 2 nephews, Dane and Sterling Sitton; great-nephew, Dax Sitton; great-niece, Cali Sitton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
